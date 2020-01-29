The Prior Lake girls basketball team struggled in the first half in a pair of South Suburban Conference losses.
The Lakers allowed a combined 82 points before the break in the two defeats, falling 72-50 at home to Lakeville North Jan. 28 and 80-61 at Burnsville Jan. 24.
Prior Lake (7-11 overall, 4-6 in the SSC) went into the games, winning four of its pervious five contests. The Lakers are back on the league court Jan. 31 at Apple Vally at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake's next SSC three games are home against No. 10-ranked Rosemount Feb. 4, Shakopee Feb. 7 and No. 3 Farmington Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
In the loss to Lakeville North, the Lakers fell behind 40-22 at the half and couldn't recover. Senior Haidyn Pitsch and junior Emily Kulstad led the way with 13 points apiece.
Junior Tatum Brostrom scored 10, and ninth-grader Lauren Pawlyshyn chipped in 4.
Against Burnsville, Pawlyshyn had a career-high 12 points to lead Prior Lake. Pitsch and junior Chanel Kallevig each finished with 9 points, while Brostrum scored 8 and Ciara Kallevig and Emily Johnson both had 5.
Burnsville led the Lakers 42-26 at the half.
Through 18 games, Pitsch was leading the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Junior Kate Trachsel and Brostrum were also averaging in double figures at 11.3 and 10.3 points, respectively.
Prior Lake's final four SSC games to end the regular season are at Eagan Feb. 13, at Lakeville South Feb. 14, at Eastview Feb. 18 and home to Burnsville Feb. 21.
The Section 2AAAA quarterfinals start Feb. 26, with the semifinals Feb. 29. The title game is March 6, and the higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Prior Lake is looking like the No. 5 or 6 seed at this point. Eighth-ranked Chaska (15-4) is headed for the No. 1 seed, followed by Minnetonka (10-8) and Eden Prairie (10-7).
Other teams in the field include Shakopee (11-7), Edina (7-11), Chanhassen (8-10) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-15).