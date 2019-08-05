The Prior Lake Jays fell short of a earning a state spot for the 10th straight summer.
Top-seeded Chanhassen swept the seventh-seeded Jays in a best-of-three series in the Section 3B playoffs. The Red Birds ended Prior Lake's season Aug. 4 with a 12-7 road win.
The Red Birds won the first game Aug. 2 at home, earning a 7-2 victory.
Prior Lake finished the year with a 14-15 overall record, including 2-3 in the playoffs.
In the second game with Chanhassen, Prior Lake led 2-1 after three innings before giving up three runs in the top of fourth. The Red Birds made it 7-1 with three more runs in the top of sixth.
TJ Larson took the loss for the Jays, working six innings and allowing seven runs (four earned) while striking out two. He walked eight. Sam Schlachter gave up five runs (one earned) in two relief innings, while Mitchell Goodwin pitched a scoreless top of the ninth with one strikeout.
Tyler Edwards led Prior Lake at the plate, finishing 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Corey Goodwin also doubled and drove in a run.
Jeff Butler went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Rob Frederick was also 2 for 5.
In the first game, Prior Lake also had a lead going up 1-0 with a run in the fourth inning. But Chanhassen scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning and added three more runs in the eighth to pull away from the Jays.
Brandt Broderick took the loss for Prior Lake, working six innings and allowing four unearned runs, while fanning two. Ben Eisenberg tossed two innings of relief, allowing three runs while getting one strikeout.
Prior Lake had just five hits, including a double from Mitchell Goodwin. Zac Repinski had an RBI, while Butler and Edwards each had a hit and a run scored.
The last time Prior Lake made the Class B state field was in 2009 when it finished runner-up to rival Shakopee.
The Jays' other state appearances are in 1987, 88, 89, 93, 94, 95, 96, 2001.
For more in the Jays, go to priorlakebaseball.com. For more on Minnesota Amateur Baseball, go to mnbaseball.org.