The Prior Lake boys cross-country team continues to log miles with the bigger meets coming up.
The No. 10-ranked Lakers finished second at the Blaze Invitational Sept. 19 with 73 points. That was well behind No. 9 Minnetonka's winning total of 19.
Waseca was third (97), followed by Burnsville (102), Northfield (103) and Rosemount (124).
The Lakers didn't have their entire varsity lineup competing with their top-three runners in juniors Gabe Smit, Kyle Nordling and Magnus O'Connor sitting out.
Junior John Meagher led the Lakers on the 5,000-meter course taking seventh overall with a time of 17:28.8. Junior McKoy Ross took ninth (17:38.6), followed by senior Mason Clemensen in 14th (18:00.4), junior Jaden Setter in 21st (18:18.9), seventh-grader Josh Kartschoke in 24th (18:26.3), junior Lucas Cvancara in 30th (18:59.3), senior Jacob Zollar in 33rd (19:06.1) and junior JT Fier in 43rd (19:46.3).
The Lakers have a home dual meet versus Stillwater Sept. 26 at Ponds Park at 4 p.m. Prior Lake will run in the Victoria Lions Invitational at the Chaska Par 30 Golf Course Oct. 1 starting at 4 p.m.
The South Suburban Conference Championships are Oct. 11 at Eagan High School. The Section 3AA race is Oct. 24 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
Section 3AA has only two ranked teams in the field, including No. 7 Eastview. The top two teams make state, along with the top eight individuals not on the advancing squads.
The Class AA state meet is Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The Prior Lake boys had two runners who competed at state last year in Smit an Nordling.
The Lakers have also qualified for state as a team three times in the last six years, 2017, 2014 and 2013.