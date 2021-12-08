Can the Prior Lake boys hockey team break down the Section 2AA door this winter?
The Lakers have a lot of talent back from last year's team that finished 14-3-2 overall (13-2-2 in the South Suburban Conference), but lost 3-1 in the section semifinals to Minnetonka.
It was the ninth time in the last 11 seasons Prior Lake's season has ended in the second round of the playoffs. The Lakers lost in the first round in 2019 and got to the title game in 2016 for the first time as a Class 2A program, but fell 4-2 to Eden Prairie.
Section 2AA is always strong, but it looks to be more wide open this year than in previous seasons. In the first Class 2A poll, no Section 2AA teams were ranked in the top 10.
In the second poll, Chaska was only section squad ranked at No. 8.
Perennial power Eden Prairie is the defending Class AA state champion and is still expected to be one of the Section 2AA favorites despite an 0-2 start, along with Minnetonka.
In the last six years, Eden Prairie has won the Section 2AA title five times, while Minnetonka has one crown (2017).
Holy Family and Shakopee will also be teams to watch in Section 2AA, while Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Prior Lake opened the season going 1-1 against section foes, falling 3-1 at home to Holy Family Dec. 2 and before beating Chanhassen 4-1 on the road Dec. 4.
The Lakers opened the SSC season Dec. 7 with a 5-0 victory at Farmington. Senior goalie Trevor Boschee stopped 12 shots to earn the shutout.
It was also Boschee's 31st win in goal in his career, which is a school record. The old mark was held by Kyle Miller, who had 30-career wins from 2010 to 2012.
Boschee finished last season with five shutouts, a 1.74 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He finished with 26 saves in beating Chanhassen and had nine stops in the loss to Holy Family.
Prior Lake has plenty of offense back this winter, including its top-three scorers from last year in seniors Will Schumacher, Alex Bump and Sam Rice.
Schumacher led the Lakers in points last season with 36 (15 goals, 21 assists), while Bump had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) and Rice finished with 31 (15 goals, 16 assists).
Prior Lake did graduate nine seniors from last year's team, so the team will need others step up to give the team good depth in its three lines and on defense.
Senior Jackson Anderson is back to anchor the defense. He had two goals and 15 assists last year. Seniors Riley Dueber and Justin Kingery are also back.
Dueber had five goals and nine assists last year, while Kingery had six goals and six assists.
In the win over Farmington, Prior Lake scored four times in the third period to open up a five-goal lead. Anderson led the way with two goals in the period, while Kingery and Dueber also scored.
Schumacher scored shorthanded in the first period for the Lakers.
Bump finished with two assists, while Anderson, Schumacher, ninth-grader Levi Eiter, senior Richard Carsten and junior Ben Pfannenstein each had one.
In beating Chanhassen, Bump finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Lakers, while Schumacher and senior Justin Simonson also scored.
Dueber led in assists with two, while Schumacher had one.
Against Holy Family, Prior Lake outshot the Fire 30-11, but could only get one goal. Sophomore CJ Sheffield scored it with Bump and Anderson getting assists.
Holy Family led 2-1 after two periods and tallied an empty-net goal to seal the win with 27 seconds left to play.
Prior Lake has Minnetonka on its schedule Dec. 22 at home. The Lakers will be home versus No. 1 Edina Dec. 29 and will get Eden Prairie on the road Jan. 6.
In the SSC, Lakeville South is the only ranked team at No. 5. The Cougars, the state runner-up last year, won the conference title last year with a 14-0-2 mark.
The Lakers will get Lakeville South on the road Jan. 18 and then at home Feb. 18 to end the regular season.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 24 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 26 with the title game March 2 and both rounds will be played at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.