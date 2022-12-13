The Prior Lake boys swimming team dominated the field to win its own invitational Dec. 10.

The Lakers were first in 11 of the 12 events, including winning all three relays, finishing with 616 points. Duluth East was a distant second (384).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

