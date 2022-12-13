The Prior Lake boys swimming team dominated the field to win its own invitational Dec. 10.
The Lakers were first in 11 of the 12 events, including winning all three relays, finishing with 616 points. Duluth East was a distant second (384).
Shakopee ended up fourth (303), followed by Farmington (281), Apple Valley (175) and Burnsville (143).
Prior Lake opened the season Dec. 9 with a 96-74 home win over Eastview in a South Suburban Conference dual. The Lakers won all 12 events.
Last winter, Prior Lake ended up 12th in the state team standings and five are back — seniors Blake Wallen and Owen Dwyer, juniors Kaiden Cheung and Victor Trinh and sophomore Ethan Kosin — who competed in the Class AA competition.
Wallen finished one spot from the medal stand in diving for the second straight taking ninth. Kosin was also one spot from the medal stand taking ninth in the 500 freestyle, while Dwyer was 16th in the 200 individual medley and 19th in the 100 butterfly.
Kosin, Dwyer, Cheung and Trinh teamed up to finish seventh in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
In the team's own invite, Prior Lake had four divers finish in the top six with Wallen winning with 392.10 points. Senior Zach Glashagen was fourth (203.90), followed by sophomore Maddox Mork in fifth (135.85) and ninth grader Luke Schwandt in sixth (118.75).
Prior Lake finished one-two in the 200 medley relay. The team of ninth grader Braxton Helmers, senior Jackson Stout, sophomore Griffin Leining and junior Michael Bremer won with a time of 1:46.09, while juniors Alex Prasanna and Tyler Leong, ninth grader Owen Beaudette and sophomore Reese Haycraft was second (1:48.58).
Trinh, Stout, Dwyer and Cheung teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.21), while Trinh, Cheung, Leining, Dwyer claimed the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.63).
Cheung won both the 200 individual medley (2:03.89) and the 500 freestyle (5:10.06) for the Lakers. Dwyer was tops in the 200 freestyle (1:51.14), as was Leining in the 100 butterfly (54.95), Trinh in the 100 freestyle (51.67), Helmers in the 100 backstroke (56.11) and Beaudette in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.51).
Stout ended up second in both the 50 freestyle (23.59) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.27). Dwyer was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (55.16), as was Haycraft in the 500 freestyle (5:10.24).
Senior Blake Viger was third in the 100 freestyle (52.17) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.19).
Other fourth-place finishes went to Trinh in the 200 individual medley (2:15.20), Beaudette in the 50 freestyle (24.68) and Helmers in the 100 butterfly (57.67).
Other finishes for Prior Lake included sophomore Matt Ondracek in the 200 freestyle (6th, 1:57.97) and the 100 freestyle (6th, 53.73), Leong in the 200 individual medley (6th, 2:16.79) and Prasanna in the 100 backstroke (5th, 1:00.16).
In beating Eastview, Leining and Cheung each won two individual events.
Cheung claimed the 100 butterfly (54.07) and the 100 backstroke (59.63), while Leining was tops in the 200 freestyle (1:57.04) and the 100 freestyle (51.16).
Dwyer was a winner in the 200 individual medley (2:05.86), as was Trinh in the 50 freestyle (22.65), Helmers in the 500 freestyle (5:09.87), Ondracek in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.53) and the Wallen in diving (227.40 points).
Bremer, Cheung, Trinh and Haycraft won the 200 medley relay (1:49.14), as did Leining, Viger, Bremer and junior Evan Schaible in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.55) and Dwyer, Helmers, Haycraft and senior Logan Lehrer in the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.39).
Prior Lake finished second in the SSC last year behind Lakeville South with an 8-1 duals record.
In Section 2AA, the Lakers ended up fourth behind Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Chaska/Chanhassen. Waconia, Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville are also in the field.
This year's Section 2AA competition is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are first first, followed by diving and the finals.
The Class AA state meet will be March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.