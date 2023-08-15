Tianna Houske

Senior Tianna Houske is back atop the singles lineup for Prior Lake as the team will try to improve on last year’s 6-3 mark in the South Suburban Conference.

The Prior Lake girls tennis team returns a strong nucleus that won 12 matches last fall.

Led by senior Tianna Houske, who has been the Lakers’ No. 1 singles player the last three seasons, Prior Lake is hoping to make a run at the South Suburban Conference title and be a contender in Section 2AA.

