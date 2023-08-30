The Prior Lake girls swimming team has plenty of talent back to be a state contender again.
The Lakers were seventh in the Class AA state team standings last year. They also won their fifth straight South Suburban Conference title with a perfect 9-0 dual meet record.
Prior Lake went into this season having won 45 straight league duals. That streak was extended to 46 in a row with a 97-86 home victory over Lakeville North in opener Aug. 29.
The last time Prior Lake lost in league waters was in its final dual of the 2017 campaign, falling 95-91 to Rosemount.
Junior Ivy Solt will be one to watch for the Lakers this fall. She was fourth in the 200 freestyle at the Class AA state meet last season and ended up ninth in the 500 freestyle.
Junior Alex Peterson also competed in an individual state event last season, taking 17th in the 50 freestyle. Senior Anna Cundiff is back to lead the diving crew. She was 21st at state last fall.
Junior Natalie Kuboushek also has state experience. She was part of the 200 medley relay with Solt and Peterson that finished seventh. Solt and Peterson were also part of the 200 freestyle relay that took sixth.
Eighth-grader Genessa Sentyrz and ninth-grader Selvi Prasanna could also emerge for Prior Lake; same with ninth-graders Heidi Klaverkamp and Charlotte Clark in diving.
Ninth-grader Kaela Haycraft and seventh-grader Livy Solt could also make an impact.
The team’s returning seniors with Cundiff include Alesi Evavold, Gabi Sentyrz, Karlee Salmela, Sophia Mazzonlini, Becca Haferman and Lauren Bauer. The rest of the junior class includes Kaitlyn LeClair, Lucy Lund, Nora Dileva and Anna Britton.
Prior Lake’s annual invitational is set for Sept. 9. The final SSC dual of the regular season will be Oct. 24 at Rosemount.
The Section 2AA meets is set for Nov. 8-9 at South View Middle School in Edina. Minnetonka won the section last year, followed by Edina, Shakopee and Prior Lake.
Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson make up the rest of the field.
How good is the section? It had five teams in the top 10 in the state team standings last year. Edina won the title, followed by Minnetonka in second and Shakopee in fifth. Chanhassen ended up ninth.
This year’s Class AA state meet will be Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.