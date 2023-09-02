Can the Prior Lake girls cross country team contend for the Class 3A state title?
That's the goal for the Lakers as the team returns six of their seven runners who competed at state last fall. Prior Lake ended up fifth in the team standings.
Juniors Layla Vennink and Maggie Hoen, sophomores Isabelle Reinders, Sara Gastony, Keely Mohling and Talia Bushman all ran at state last year, while junior Brooke Marquardt and senior captains Hannah Cole and Samantha Berdt also return to the team.
Ninth-grader Jordyn Nevin should also figures into the varsity mix.
Prior Lake would have had all seven state runners back, but junior Sophia Basile will miss the season due to knee injury.
"Our team strength is that our core varsity has been running together for the past three to four years," Prior Lake coach Dan Saad said. "Four of them are on the 5,000-meter (school) record board with former Laker Mallory Stach being the only Laker to ever break 19 minutes at that distance."
Prior Lake is ranked No. 4 in the top open the season, behind No. 1 Wayzata, No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 3 Edina. Minnetonka and the Lakers look to lead Section 2AAA, while Edina was moved out of the section and into 6AAA.
"Our hope is to win the South Suburban Conference for third straight year and battle with Minnetonka for the section championship and state title," Saad said. "There are many great teams like Farmington, Wayzata and Edina. Centennial and Mounds View will challenge."
Four teams in the SSC are ranked, along with No. 5 Farmington, No. 10 Eastview and No. 11 Lakeville South.
Prior Lake opened the season Sept. 2 at the Irish Invitational in Rosemount. The Lakers were second in the team standings in the two-mile race with 59 points, six behind St. Paul Highland Park.
Sixth-ranked Mounds View ended up third in the 15-team field (106), followed by Eden Prairie and Two Rivers (140).
Prior Lake had three runners in the top 10 with Vennink taking fourth overall with a time of 12:17.79. Reinders was seventh (12:22.19) and Gastony took ninth (12:28.00).
Cole ended up 15th for the Lakers (12:41.94), followed by Hoen in 29th (13:06.81), Mohling in 41st (13:23.35) and Nevin in 44th (13:24.59).
This year's SSC Championships are set for Oct. 13 in Eagan. The Section 2AAA race will be Oct. 24 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The top two teams from the section make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
This year's state race will be Nov. 4 at the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Wayzata is the defending champion.
Prior Lake made its 16th state appearance last year since 1989. They were third at state in 2021. The program's best-ever finish was in 2009 when it took second.
Other finishes for the Laker girls at state over the years include fourth in both 2005 and 2007; fifth in 2006; seventh in 1989; eighth in 2020, ninth in 2010; 10th in 1993, 2001, 2004 and 2008; 13th in 2011; 15th in 2003 and 16th in 2018.
Laker Boys
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake boys is still in rebuilding mode after winning the unofficial state meet in 2020 at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater. That year, the Minnesota State High School League did not have any state competitions for all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Twin Cities Running Club put on an unofficial Cross Country Showcase, a state competition, where the Laker boys won the title.
Prior Lake was seventh in the Section 2AAA team standings last year. To open the season, the Lakers were 18th in the Irish Invitational with 495 points.
Mounds View won the title (84), followed by Rosemount (107), Eden Prairie (109), White Bear Lake (127) and Two Rivers (160).
Junior Ledger Sears led the Laker boys taking 87th overall with a time of 11:46.37.
Sophomore Joe Gannon was 98th for the boys (11:56.17), followed by junior Sam Holm in 107th (12:01.92), sophomore Jack Herendeen in 122nd (12:23.49), sophomore Noah Wagner in 125th (12:26.39), sophomore Carter Buckingham in 137th (12:36.87) and junior Zach Postle in 149th (13:42.95).
The SSC, section and state races for the Prior Lake boys are on the same days as the girls.