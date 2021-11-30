If healthy, the Prior Lake gymnastics team could make some noise in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AA this season.
The Lakers return one state qualifier from last year's team in senior Kylie Thompson, who finished 25th on the balance beam in her first-career appearance in the Class AA competition
Thompson heads into this season off an injury. She tore her achilles in the offseason, but she is expected to compete for the Lakers. Junior Terin Block will also be one to watch for Prior Lake.
Last winter, a toe injury limited Block in the early season, but she was able to get healthy and compete in the Section 2AA meet. She nearly qualified for state on the uneven bars, finishing ninth. She also led the team in the floor exercise taking 12th.
Others back for Prior Lake this season who will be in the varsity mix are seniors Sarah Lesser, Kayla Drentlaw and Mari Mohling, sophomores Sofia Monn and Reese Huston and ninth-graders Megan Downer, Ava Loftness, Brooklynne Thorson and Annie Draine.
"We have worked hard on our mental toughness this season so far and brought in a mental strength coach who has worked with (2022 Olympic gymnast) Grace McCallum to give us a common vocabulary," second-year Prior Lake coach Patrick Kloeckner said. "This change in mindset has helped fuel a positive atmosphere with great communication.
"Our goals for the year are to get better every week and send more girls to the state meet," Kloeckner added.
Prior Lake finished fifth in the Section 2AA meet last season. New Prague won the title and will be the favorite again this winter.
Section 2AA got reworked a little when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. Perennial power Lakeville North and Lakeville South were moved to Section 1AA.
Minnetonka and Mankato East were added to Section 2AA, while Eden Prairie, Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen and Waconia remain in the field.
The winning section team makes state, along with the top three individuals in the all-around. The top three finishers on the four individual events who are not one of the three qualifying all-around finishers, also make state.
In 2020, Prior Lake had its streak of nine straight seasons of qualifying at least one gymnast for state. Thompson making it last year means the Lakers have been represented at state in 10 of the last 11 years.
The Lakers' lone statte team appearance in that span was in 2013 when it won the Section 2AA title and finished seventh at state.
"The girls who are returning (this season) are some of the most adaptable athletes I've seen," Kloeckner said. "They are ready and willing to work hard with a positive attitude."
Prior Lake's annual invitational is set for Dec. 4, which also the team's season opener. The Lakers' first South Suburban Conference dual is Dec. 7 at home versus Farmington.
Prior Lake will compete in the Lakeville North Invitational Jan. 11. The Section 2AA meet will be Feb. 11 at Chanhassen High School.
This year's Class AA state meet is set for Feb. 18-19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The team competition is the first and, followed by the individual meet the next day.
Sartell is the defending state team champion.