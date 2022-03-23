The Prior Lake boys track and field team seems to reload the talent pool every spring.
And this season looks to be no different, as the Lakers have eight athletes back who competed at the Class AA state meet last season.
They are seniors Justice Lee, Christian Elert, Drew Johnson, Adnan Muhamad and Ryan Horejsi, juniors Martin Owusu and Grayson Spronk and sophomore Derek Baptiste.
“We’ll be a competitive team,” Prior Lake coach Ken Klamm said. “We should get a lot better as this season progresses. Our top individuals should be very competitive at the conference, section and state levels.”
Prior Lake will also be a more competitive section. The Minnesota State High School League moved track to three classes and the Lakers were put in Section 2AAA.
Prior Lake has won the last five Section 3AA crowns.
The seven other teams in Section 2AAA with the Lakers are Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Waconia, coming from Section 6AA; Chanhassen, Shakopee and Chaska from Section 2AA; and Bloomington Jefferson from Section 3AA.
“(Three classes) doesn’t effect the large schools much, and gives smaller schools more opportunities,” Klamm said.
At state last year, Lee finished ninth in the 100 meters and 18th in the 200 for Prior Lake, while Muhamad was 13th in the 300 hurdles.
Elert was 16th in the shot pot. Owusu competed in the discus, as did Baptiste in the pole vault. Neither of them earned a finish, however.
Horejsi, Johnson and Spronk were three-fourths of the Lakers’ 4x200 relay that was 15th.
Johnson suffered a knee injury in football last fall and there’s hope he can return to the track some time in April, but that’s still uncertain at this point.
Others back for Prior Lake who are expected to contribute include seniors Tyrese Ossei, Nick McIntosh, Zach Johnson and Ryan Anderson; juniors Ian McKowen, Evan Laughridge, Trace Bowman and Gavin Baas; and sophomores Hootie Hage and Ryan Casey.
Juniors Joey Krouse, Dylan Hanson and Jake Fier will also be ones to watch, but are new to the team.
“We will have good depth in the sprints and the throws (shot put and discus),” Klamm said. “We have a lot of talented newcomers out. Our sprint relays should be strong.”
Prior Lake finished third in the South Suburban Conference Championships last year behind Rosemount and Lakeville South. This year’s SSC meet will be May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School.
The Lakers won three straight SSC crowns from 2016 to 2018 and was second in 2019. There was no track season in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Section 2AA competition will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. The venue is Waconia High School.
This year’s Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Prior Lake finished a program-best fifth in the state team standings last year. Rosemount won the title.
The Lakers will also be trying to get back to the Class 3A State True Team competition. The team made five straight appearances from 2015 to 2019, but did not qualify last year.