Does the Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team have enough talent returning to get back to state for a sixth straight season?
It sure seems that way.
The Lakers finished sixth in the state team standings last year and had only senior on the state squad.
Senior Evan O’Connor finished 15th at state last winter for Prior Lake in pursuit, which is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races, while junior Tommy Simmonds ended up 19th.
Last winter was the first state meet where two-person sprint freestyle relay teams were part of the overall team score. That’s the event the Lakers’ had the one senior competing in.
In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
Last year’s format still had seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the relay and the other five were in pursuit. The top three in pursuit were part of the team score, along with each team’s relay finish.
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls had two individuals at state last year in sophomore Sophia Basile and senior Sophia Jacobson, who finished 76th and 82nd in pursuit, respectively.
Both Prior Lake teams opened this season Dec. 13 in a South Suburban Conference freestyle race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Without O’Connor, the Laker boys finished fourth with 216 points. Independent School District 196 won (275), followed by Eagan (233) and Lakeville (216). Northfield was fifth (197), followed by Burnsville (196) and Scott West (192).
On the girls side, Prior Lake ended up second with 251 points, which was 29 back of champion Eastview-Rosemount. Lakeville was third (204), followed by Northfield (203), Scott West (199), Eagan (194) and Burnsville (148).
Basile ended up third overall in the girls race with a time of 16:11.7. Sophomore Brooke Marquardt was ninth (16:56.3), while Jacobson ended up 13th (17:47.7).
Junior Hannah Cole ended up 14th for Prior Lake (17:52.6), followed by sophomore Morgan Richardson in 15th (17:53.9), sophomore Kaitlyn Leclair in 16th (18:38.9) and sophomore Eliana Reckmeyer in 17th (18:42.4).
For the Prior Lake boys, Simmonds led all racers winning with a time of 13:08.3. The Lakers’ next-best finishers were senior Aiden Rosemeier in 12th (15:11.9) and sophomore Tegan Moore in 16th (15:46.9).
Other finishes for the boys came from senior Ledger Sears in 31st (17:22.6), senior William Nyhus in 33rd (17:36.9) and ninth grader Bjorn Nelson in 38th (18:01.1).
This year’s Section 1 race is set for Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve. The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualify for state.
The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also advance.
This state competition will be Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.