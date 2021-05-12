Samantha Barrett is now going for the repeat this spring instead of potentially a three-peat.
The senior on the Prior Lake girls track team won the Class AA state title in triple jump as a sophomore, but she didn't get a chance to defend her title last year.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown all spring sports last season.
"We are so thankful to have the opportunity to compete this season after losing out of a season last year," Lakers coach Jenna O'Brien said. "The season goal has been safety and finishing out the season in addition to our normal focus of enjoying the sport that our athletes are passionate about."
Last year's seniors didn't get a chance to finish their careers, so this year's senior captains — Barrett, Natalie Thoms, Ashley George, Kate Kaisersatt, Jayla Henderson, Madison Swain, Madeline Hauenstein, Hannah Ulsager and Katie Nollette — are hoping to make the best of their final time on the track as a Laker.
"We have a small group of athletes back this season, only 86 registered athletes, so we are seeing a lot of them contribute in a variety of ways," O'Brien said. "Our senior captains have done a great job of leading the team during this unique season and we are looking forward to what the coming weeks competitions will bring."
In the 2019 Class AA state meet, Barrett won the title with a school-record leap of 38-2 1/4. She was seeded third in the event.
Junior Jillian Hiveley also competed at state for the Laker in 2019. She was part of the 4x200 that was fourth and she took eighth in the 300 hurdles. Junior Ashlyn Jore was part of the 4x100 relay team that ended up 12th.
Prior Lake finished 11th in the Class AA state team standings in 2019.
With no season last spring, O'Brien has to make sure athletes who were ninth-graders and sophomore two seasons ago are ready to compete at the varsity level. That hasn't been easy.
"It has been very challenging for some of our athletes missing out on a year, specifically our freshmen and sophomores," O'Brien said. "These athletes have all stepped up to the challenge, but it has not always been easy to get back in the groove after being unable to compete for so long.
"They have had to grow up a bit faster than normal with the pandemic, but they are doing a great job of managing it all," O'Brien added.
Prior Lake finished fourth in the South Suburban Conference Relays May 11 on its own track with 148 points. Rosemount won the team title (242).
Barrett broke her own school record in the triple jump with a winning leap of 40-0. She and Jore had the third-best leap in the long jump (17-4 1/2).
Hiveley was second in both the 300 hurdles (46.41) and the 100 hurdles (15.13). The Lakers' 800 sprint relay team of Jore, junior Juliann Will and ninth-graders Valencia Haughton and Addyson White was also second (1:57.05).
Junior Mari Mohling ended up third in the high jump (5-2).
The SSC Championships are June 1-2 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Section 3AA meet is set for June 9 and 11 on the Lakers' home track.
This year's Class AA state meet will be held June 18-19 at a site still to be determined.