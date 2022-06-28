The Prior Lake trap shooting team hit more targets than all the Class 9B squads at Alexandria Shooting Park June 21.
And that earned the Lakers the big prize at the Minnesota High School Clay Target League State Championships. Prior Lake captured the team title with a score of 481, which was 15 better than both runner-up Norwood Young America and Nicolett.
Pequot Lakes was fourth in the 16-team field with 463 points, followed by Lakeville South (461), Foley (458), New Ulm (457) and Delano (455).
The Lakers had five individuals in the top five in the individual boys varsity competition. Will Johnson finished second overall, hitting 97 out of a possible 100 targets. Justin Kingery, Jonathan Mertens, Peyton Happe and Eric Shafer tied for fourth place with score of 96.
Elijah Doelz and David Heitkamp finished tied for 15th for Prior Lake (93), followed by Logan Wendinger, Michael Bremer and Tanner Thompson (T18th, 92), Cole Krueger (T30th, 91), Conor Hurley and Andrew Ringold (T36th, 90), Will Nyhus and Weston Thompson (T51st, 89) and Connor Richards and Zach Seeman (T63rd, 88).
In the girls varsity competition, Violet Legare led Prior Lake taking second overall with 92 targets hit, while Isabella McDonald tied for 20th (77).
Carter Erickson was Prior Lake's top scorer in the boys junior varsity division tying for fifth (92). Madysen Olsen tied for sixth in the girls junior varsity competition (79), while Samantha McDonald was eighth (78).
Prior Lake also competed in the Minnesota State High School League's state competition June 27 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. The Lakers were fourth out of 40 teams with a score of 480.
Wayzata won the title (489), followed by Tri-City United (481) and Sibley East (480). Mabel Canton was fifth (479), followed by Buffalo (479), Stillwater (478), Big Lake (477), Blaine (477) and Alexandria (476).
Kingery and Tanner Thompson qualified for the individual state competition. Kingery tied for 24th with 97 targets hit out of 100. Thompson tied for 57th (94).
Scores for the Lakers in the team competition included Kingery (98), Tanner Thompson and Mertens (97), Johnson (96) and Happe (92).
Five shooters had a perfect score of 100 in the individual competition — Benjamin Nachreiner of Lakeville South, Carter Sampson of Stillwater, Anthony Klassen of Benson, Davis Hay of Wayzata and Keith Rollins of Staples Motley.
State Skeet
Prior Lake also competed in the MHSCTL State Skeet Championships June 23. The Lakers finished second in Class 2A out of 13 teams with 464 points.
Wayzata was the champion (477). Spring Lake Park ended up third (452), followed by Hastings (448) and New Prague (438).
Haape, Johnson and Doelz led the Lakers, each tying for fifth place with 94 targets hit out of 100. Bremer tied for 11th (92), while Tanner Thompson and Wendinger tied for 19th (90).
Greyson Thompson ended up tied for 29th (86) for Prior Lake, followed by Ringold and Jacob Johnson (T32nd, 85) and Derek Tupy (T41st, 83).
McDonald led the Laker girls in the varsity competition, taking second (87).