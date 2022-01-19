Can the Prior Lake gymnastics team contend for the Section 2AA title?
The Lakers had their best score of the season Jan. 15 in a loaded field at the Lakeville Invitational, finishing sixth out of 15 schools with a 140.500 total.
Top-ranked Stillwater won the title (146.500), followed by No. 2 Wayzata (145.100), No. 4 Owatonna (144.200), No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (143.150) and Detroit Lakes (140.950), ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.
Third-ranked New Prague wasn't in the field, but the Trojans are the defending champion in Section 2AA and again the favorite this season. The section meet is set for Feb. 11 at Chanhassen.
"We are excited for sections," Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner said. "Right now, we are the second ranked team in our section to New Prague, so I'm not sure winning the section is in our future. But we should have multiple girls qualify for the state meet.
"Injuries and illness have been a bit of a constant this year, so I'm hopeful that we can all be healthy and healed by sections," Kloeckner added.
The Lakers had one individual state qualifier last year in senior Kylie Thompson. In 2020, Prior Lake had a streak of nine straight seasons of qualifying at least one gymnast for state.
With Thompson making it last year, the Lakers have been represented at state in 10 of the last 11 seasons. Prior Lake's lone state team appearance in that span was in 2013 when it won the Section 2AA title and finished seventh at state.
Senior Mari Mohling will be one to watch at sections for the Lakers. She finished ninth in the all-around at the Lakeville invite with a score of 36.0.
Mohling led the team on the floor tying for 13th (9.250). She tied for 11th on the balance beam (9.1), tied for 19th on the uneven bars (8.650) and tied for 20th on the vault (9.0).
Junior Terin Block led the Lakers on the beam, tying for ninth (8.750). She also tied for 16th on both the vault (9.150) and the bars (8.750).
Ninth-grader Annie Draine tied for 17th on the beam (9.0), while ninth-grader Ava Loftness tied for 20th on the vault (9.0) and sophomore Reese Huston tied for 21st on the floor (9.150).
Sophomore Sofia Monn competed in all four events for the Lakers, finishing with an all-around score of 32.350. Her individual event scores were 8.050 on the vault, 7.65 on the bars, 8.0 on the beam and 8.6 on the floor.
Other individual scores for Prior Lake included Huston on the vault (8.5), Loftness on the bars (8.1) and the floor (7.8), Draine on the bars (7.750), ninth-grader Brooklynne Thorson on the beam (8.2) and the floor (9.1).
"It was really motivating to see us reach 140 as a score," Kloeckner said. "That is sort of the go-to score when comparing good teams to great teams in a season. This is the hardest working group of girls I had the pleasure of working with.
"Their attitude and resilience continues to shine through at practice and the consistency they have in practice is now coming through in meets and I'm quite looking forward to the rest of the season," Kloeckner added.
Prior Lake fell short of the 140 mark in its South Suburban Conference dual against Lakeville South Jan. 18. The Lakers finished with a total of 136.700, compared to a 141.375 for the Cougars.
Mohling finished second in the all-around with a 35.750. She won beam (9.0), tied for first on the floor (9.525), tied for fourth on the bars (8.325) and was fifth on the vault (8.9).
Block was second on the bars (8.5) and fifth in the beam (8.550). Draine ended up second on the beam (8.850), while Huston was fifth on the floor (9.525) and junior Isabelle Morgan was sixth on the vault (8.550).
Other teams in the Section 2AA field include Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Mankato East, Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen and Waconia.
The winning section team makes state, along with the top three individuals in the all-around. The top three finishers on the four individual events who are not one of the three qualifying all-around finishers, also make state.
This year's state competition is Feb. 18-19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The team competition is the first day, followed by individuals the next day.