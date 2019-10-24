The Prior Lake and Burnsville wrestling teams had a combined nine competitors at the 10th annual InterMat Classic Oct. 19 in Edina.
Three earned spots on the medal stand — ninth-grader Alan Koehler at 100 pounds and junior Teagan Block at 120 for Prior Lake, and senior Gavin Osterhaus at 170 for Burnsville.
The InterMat Classic is open to wrestlers in grades 7-12. It offers competition in 15 weight classes — the 14 standard from the National Federation of State High School Associations plus the 100-pound class.
Koehler won his first three matches to get to the final, where he lost a 5-2 decision to Landon Robideah of St. Michael-Albertville. Koehler won by fall in his first match, earned a 10-2 major decision in the quarterfinals and won 8-2 in the semifinals.
Block wrestled seven times, winning his first two by matches, including by fall in the first round. He lost in the quarterfinals before winning three times in the consolation round to get to the third-place match. Jed Webster of St. Michael-Albertville beat Block for third (3-0).
Junior Colton Sund also wrestled for Prior Lake, finishing 2-2 at 152 pounds.
For Burnsville, Osterhaus finished 3-1, including a 2-1 win over Hayden LeMonds of St. Michael-Albertville to take third. Osterhaus won his first match by fall, lost 5-4 in the quarterfinals and won 9-2 in the consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match.
Others who competed for Burnsville included junior Xavier Ripplinger at 132 (2-2), junior Josh Loredo at 126 (1-2), senior Matthew Gerner at 145 (1-2), Ayden Ripplinger at 113 (0-2) and junior Christian Lopez at 138 (0-2).
Over the years, the InterMat Classic has provided junior and senior high wrestlers with an opportunity to test themselves against the best wrestlers in the state and from the Midwest.
Only one wrestler over the past 10 years has won five InterMat Classic titles. That was Mark Hall from 2011 to 2015. Hall, a 2017 NCAA champion at Penn State, was a six-time Minnesota State High School League state champion from Apple Valley.
In 2017, Alex Lloyd of Shakopee became a four-time InterMat Classic champion.
For complete 2019 results, go to theguillotine.com.