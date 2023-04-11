Prior Lake maintained its status as the third biggest school in the state enrollment-wise.
The Minnesota State High School League realigns sections every two seasons and with that comes to enrollment numbers, where Prior Lake is behind only Minnetonka and Wayzata in terms of the number of students in grades nine through 12 with 2,655.
Minnetonka and Wayzata are more than 500 students ahead of Prior Lake at 3,348 and 3,321, respectively.
In 2020 realignment, Prior Lake's enrollment was 2,722 behind Wayzata (3,396) and Minnetonka (3,383).
Blaine (2,535) stayed at No. 4 in enrollment, followed by, Edina (2,506), Champlin Park (2,499), Eden Prairie (2,479) and Stillwater (2,441), Shakopee (2,354) and Rosemount (2,224).
Prior Lake, Shakopee and Rosemount are three biggest South Suburban Conference schools, followed by Eastview (14th, 2,049), Farmington (15th, 2,011), Eagan (17th, 1,973), Lakeville South (No. 24, 1,725), Lakeville North (No. 25, 1,694), Burnsville (No. 31, 1,633) and Apple Valley (No. 40, 1,488).
As far as new sections for the Lakers, realignment was much to do about nothing, expect for both golf teams.
Prior Lake was moved out of Section 2AAA and into Section 6AAA where it will compete with the likes of perennial powers Edina and Wayzata, along with Benilde-St. Margaret's, Hopkins, Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy, St. Louis Park, Richfield, Robbinsdale Cooper and Armstrong and Minneapolis Washburn and Southwest.
The Edina boys have won three states (2014, 2021, 2022) in the last eight years, while Wayzata has won two (2015 and 2017). In girls golf, Edina has won five state titles (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018) and Wayzata has won two (2011 and 2014) over the last 12 seasons.
There was no golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In football, 32 teams make up the largest class, 6A. There are two new schools in the top class in Buffalo and Rochester Mayo, while Totino Grace went down to Class 4A and Brainerd is back in 5A.
There's a 32-team playoff bracket for the top football class. Prior Lae will be seeded with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Shakopee, Edina, Hopkins and Buffalo in Section 6AAAAAA.
Rochester Mayo was placed in Section 3AAAAA with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount and Farmington.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.
In cross country, Section 2AAA got a little easier for Prior Lake as perennial power Edina was moved to Section 6AAA, leaving the section with seven teams.
In boys and girls basketball, Edina was also moved out of Section 2AAAA into Section 6AAAA, leaving the section with seven teams.
In girls hockey, Section 2AA will lose Bloomington Jefferson and gain New Prague, while boys hockey adds Waconia to make a nine-team field.
In boys and girls lacrosse, Prior Lake has been in Section 6, and next spring on the boys side Shakopee and Eden Prairie will join an already rough field that includes Rosemount, Bloomington Jefferson, Edina, Eastview, Kennedy-Burnsville, Holy Angels and Minneapolis.
Prior Lake goes into this season having won three of the last six state titles.
On girls side, Section 6 added Shakopee, but Eden Prairie stayed in Section 2. The Lakers have won two of the last three state titles.
Section 2AAA wrestling also got stronger going to nine teams with the addition of New Prague, the Section 2AA champion and the Class AA state runner-up this past winter.
To see how the MSHSL realigned all of the sections, as well as the enrollment numbers, go to mshsl.org/tournaments/competitive-sections.