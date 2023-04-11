Section realignment

There are 32 teams in Class 6A football with 31 from the metro area and the one being Rochester Mayo.

 MSHSL graphic

Prior Lake maintained its status as the third biggest school in the state enrollment-wise.

The Minnesota State High School League realigns sections every two seasons and with that comes to enrollment numbers, where Prior Lake is behind only Minnetonka and Wayzata in terms of the number of students in grades nine through 12 with 2,655.

