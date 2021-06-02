Lake Reetz picked up the lone win for the Prior Lake boys track team's at the South Suburban Conference Championships June 1.
The senior won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68. He's was also ninth in both the 300 hurdles (43.77) and the triple jump (39-4 3/4).
Reetz helped the the Lakers to a third-place finish in the team standings with 161 points. Rosemount won the title (261.5), followed by Lakeville South (166.5).
Lakeville North ended up fourth (95 5), followed by Shakopee (91.5), Farmington (89), Burnsville (88), Eagan (39), Apple Valley (35.5) and Eastview (16).
Seniors Gabe Smit and John Meagher nearly got on top of the medal stand for Prior Lake. Smit was second in the 1,600 (1:53.39), as was Meagher in the 3,200 (9:48.49). Senior Kyle Mccullough ended up seventh in the 3,200 (2:03.14).
Junior Justice Lee was third in both the 100 (11.23) and 200 (22.86) for the Lakers.
Prior Lake's best relay finish was the 4x100 team. The foursome of Lee, senior Joshua Keller, junior Drew Johnson and sophomore Grayton Spronk was fourth (43.85).
The 4x200 team of Spronk, senior Thomas Mestnik and juniors Nicholas Mcintosh and Ryan Horejsi ended up fifth (1:32.42).
Prior Lake had three in the top nine in the 300 hurdles with Mestnik taking fifth (42.86) and junior Adnan Muhamad finishing seventh (43.09).
Ninth-grader Derek Baptiste was fifth in the pole vault (10-6) for the Lakers, while ninth-grader Ryan Casey was sixth (10-6). Junior Brock Holte ended up sixth in the high jump (5-8).
In the throws, Prior Lake had three in the top 10 in both the shot put and the discus.
Senior Jason Lagrange was fifth in the shot put (46-3 1/4), while junior Christian Elert was seventh (45-3 1/2) and sophomore Evan Laughridge was 10th (43-3 3/4).
Elert led the way in the discus taking sixth (127-07), followed by sophomores Martin Owusi (127-06) and sophomore Luke Mccullough (125-03) in seventh and eighth, respectively.