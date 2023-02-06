Laker Signees

Thirteen Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Feb. 1 in a ceremony at the high school. They are, front row, from left: Bruce Soukup, Lula Swanson, Brooke Holmes and Madeline Marvel. Second row: Blake Helberg, Luke Crosby, Dylan Hanson, Joey Krouse, Trace Bowman, Grayson Spronk, Jacob Fier, Sophia Crespo and Lillian McRoberts.

 Photo by Prior Lake Savage Area Schools

Thirteen Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 1 in a ceremony at the high school.

One will play at the Division I level next fall. Grayson Spronk is staying in state to play football for the University of St. Thomas in the Summit League.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

