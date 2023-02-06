Thirteen Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 1 in a ceremony at the high school.
One will play at the Division I level next fall. Grayson Spronk is staying in state to play football for the University of St. Thomas in the Summit League.
Five Lakers will compete at the Division II level, including three on the gridiron. Joey Krouse and Trace Bowman will both play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at the University of Minnesota Duluth, while Bruce Soukup will be compete in the same conference at the University of Sioux Falls.
Jacob Fier will also be at UMD competing in men's track & field. Brooke Holmes will be part of the NSIC playing softball at St. Cloud State University.
Seven Lakers will be compete at the Division III level. Luke Crosby and Dylan Hanson will play football in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Association Conference at St. Olaf College and St. John's University, respectively.
Blake Helberg will play baseball in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Sophia Crespo and Lula Swanson will be at the same school, competing in women's track & field and women's hockey, respectively.
Lillian McRoberts will be part of Luther College's women's swimming and diving program that competes in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Madeline Marvel will play softball in the MIAC for Concordia College.