The Prior Lake boys track & field team secured some state spots in the Section 2AAA meet June 1.
The throws were the Lakers' two best events with seniors Thomas Anderson and Evan Laughridge taking home section titles, while junior Josh Marcinkevich also qualified in the 200 meters, along with anchoring the state-bound 4x100 relay.
Prior Lake ended up third in the section team standings with 144 points. Minnetonka won the title (219), while host Eden Prairie was second (187). Chanhassen ended up fourth (87), followed by Chaska (77), Waconia (69), Shakopee (66) and Bloomington Jefferson (62).
The Class 3A state finals are June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Senior Grayson Spronk and juniors Hunter MacGillivray and Surafel Bereket will join Marcinkevich on the 4x100 at state.
The foursome broke the school record in the section finals taking second with a time 42.54.
Marcinkevich was also runner-up in the 200 with a time of 22.30 and took fourth in the 100 (11.33). His 100 time was .44 off the state qualifying mark.
Spronk also had a time of 11.33 in the 100, which placed him fifth. He ended up fourth in the 200 (22.44), while MacGillivray was sixth in both the 100 (11.37) and the 200 (22.77). The state cut in the 200 is 22.03.
Laughridge claimed the shot put with a toss of 56-6 1/2, winning by more than eight feet. Junior Caelan Becker ended up fifth (46-10 1/4) and ninth grader Ethan Beckman was eighth (46-03).
Anderson threw the discus 160-03 to win by more than six feet. Senior Trace Bowman was fourth (150-09) for Prior Lake, while junior Jide Abasiri took ninth (137-06).
Senior Vince Deluca ended up fourth in the high jump (5-11) and sixth in the triple jump (40-11) for the Lakers, while senior Izaiah Johanns was fourth in the triple jump (41-03).
Senior Ian McKowen ended up fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.07), while junior Kyle Rothmeyer was sixth (16.10). Rothmeyer ended up sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.29), followed by junior Nathan Boettner in seventh (42.89) and McKowen in eighth (43.12).
Prior Lake's 4x400 relay team of Bereket, senior Peyton Guth, junior Ren Anderson and ninth grader Griffin Nordrum took fifth (3:36.17), as did the 4x800 team of junior Matthew Mahowald, ninth grader Aiden Mbinda and sophomores Zachary Postle Ledger Sears and (8:35.76).
The 4x200 team of juniors Anthony Ferrante and Nicholas Hoepner, ninth grader Sean Nadeau and senior Joey Krouse finished seventh (1:33.28).
In the 400, Guth ended up eighth for the Lakers (52.76), while Anderson was 11th (53.71).
In the pole vault, ninth grader John Maines led Prior Lake taking fourth (12-4), while junior Ryan Casey was sixth (11-4) and sophomore Mason Baas took 10th (10-10).
Junior William Baukle ended up 10th in the high jump (5-9), while senior Jacob Feir was eighth in the long jump (19-8 3/4).