The Prior Lake boys track & field team secured some state spots in the Section 2AAA meet June 1.

The throws were the Lakers' two best events with seniors Thomas Anderson and Evan Laughridge taking home section titles, while junior Josh Marcinkevich also qualified in the 200 meters, along with anchoring the state-bound 4x100 relay.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

