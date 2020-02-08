The Prior Lake wrestling team won three titles at the Leopold Haglund Invitational at Mound Westonka Feb. 7 to end the regular season.
The Lakers finished third out of 11 schools in the team standings with 145.5 points. Seventh-ranked Wayzata won the crown (233.5), while Waconia was second (164.4).
Ninth-grader Alan Koehler won the 106-pound title, while junior Teagan Block topped the 120-pound field and senior Chase Bloomquist was victorious at 152.
Next up for the Lakers is the Section 2AAA team tournament. The quarterfinals, semifinals and title match are Feb. 14 at Shakopee High School starting at 4 p.m.
The Lakers earned the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Lakeville North in the quarterfinals.
Top-ranked Shakopee is the No. 1 seed and will get the winner of the play-in dual between eighth-seeded Burnsville and ninth-seeded Rosemount Feb. 12. Fourth-ranked New Prague is seeded No. 2 and gets seventh-seeded Apple Valley in the quarterfinals, while fourth-seeded Eastview will face fifth-seeded Lakeville South.
Shakopee, the defending Class 3A state champions has won the last two section crowns.
The Lakers will take 9-5 duals record into the postseason, finishing 7-2 in the South Suburban Conference. Prior Lake won its final league dual Feb. 6 with a 47-25 victory at Eastview.
In beating the Lightning, Prior Lake earned six wins by fall: Koehler at 106, sophomore Anthony Bechik at 120, Block at 126, Bloomquist at 152, senior Logan Hennen at 170 and sophomore Owen Doetseth at 195.
Sophomore Jonah Kolsrud won 6-1 at 113 for the Lakers, while sophomore Cole Edwards won 8-4 at 160 and junior Cameron Miller earned a technical fall at 220 (21-6).
In the invite, Koehler went 3-0 en route to his title, winning by technical fall in all three of his matches. He beat Alex Torres of Wayzata in the final.
Block also finished 3-0, earning one fall and two wins by major decision. He beat Riese White of Waconia 11-3 in the title match.
Bloomquist dominated at 152, winning all three of his matches by fall. He pinned Gage Mueller in the title match.
Hennen was second for Prior Lake at 170 pounds. He won his first two matches by fall, before getting pinned in the title match by Lance Munsterteiger of Mound Westonka.
Other finishes for the Lakers included: Edwards at 160 (3rd), Kolsrund at 113 (5th), ninth-grader Aiden McGowan at 145 (5th), Miller at 220 (5th), senior Cory St. Martin at 132 (6th), senior Austin Steigauf at 160 (5th), senior Garrett Dwire at 182 (6th), Dotseth at 182 (7th),
The Section 2AAA individual tournament is Feb. 21-22 at Apple Valley. The top-two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes make the state field.
Bloomquist qualified at 132 pounds for the Lakers last year.