Logan Lehrer has had a busy summer kicking the football.
The Prior Lake High School senior attended eight different camps — six college and two ranking camps — to not only get ready for his final season with the Lakers, but with also the intent of landing a Division I scholarship to kick at the college level.
Lehrer attended college camps in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois and Missouri and ranking camps in Texas and Tennessee.
At the Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in Gatlinburg, Tennessee July 23-24, Lehrer finished ranked the No. 32 kicker in the nation for 2023 graduates, and earned the No. 1 ranking in Minnesota.
Lehrer is not about to take his national ranking for granted. He still has to kick the ball through the uprights in games this fall for the Lakers.
Last season, he made 33 of 33 extra points and went 2 for 4 on field goals with a long of 33 yards.
"Earning this recognition is a subtle reminder to be thankful for what I have and what got me to where I stand today," Lehrer said. "I owe everything to my parents, who have sacrificed their time, energy and money into my dream; my friends, teammates and coaches who have supported my decisions endlessly; and most importantly, the many blessings God has gifted me."
Lehrer has been a soccer player at Prior Lake, playing on the varsity as a ninth-grader, sophomore and junior. He's decided to focus his kicking efforts just on the football field this fall, and that was not an easy decision.
"Unfortunately, I decided to part ways from playing soccer," he said. "My soccer teammates and coaches are very supportive of my decision, and I truly admire them for always being there for me.
"Unlike what one would think, the mechanics behind kicking a soccer ball and a football vary immensely," Lehrer added. "I wouldn't say that soccer helped with my technique, but I would credit soccer for helping me develop the muscles necessary for being a successful kicker."
Lehrer has a strong leg. He kicked a 58-yard field goal in a camp at Northwestern University back in June. He also got to visit the prestigious Big 10 school.
In a camp at the University of Iowa, Lehrer connected on back-to-back 59- and 58-yard field goals, while also winning the best ball kickoff competition with 70- and 66-yard touchbacks.
The University of St. Thomas has already offered Lehrer a Division I scholarship. Dartmouth of the Ivy League has also shown interest.
Lehrer has the grades to attend top academic schools like Northwestern and Dartmouth since he has a 4.2 grade-point average. He said he'll probably decide on a school after the Lakers' season.
According to Kohl's player profile, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lehrer has "flashed collegiate potential" as a punter too. He's graded out a five-star kicker "with long powerful legs," along with 3.93 seconds of hang time of his kickoffs.
So how did Lehrer get into kicking? When he did realize he had a talent for it?
"I routinely kicked soccer balls farther than other kids from a young age," he said. "I never really had a calling moment where I realized I was good at kicking a football. I decided to try it for fun, and it snowballed into where I'm today.
"At this point, I've only had around two months of formal training and coaching under my belt," Lehrer added. "Before that, I was self taught on Youtube videos. I put in work towards football daily, whether that be getting out to the field and kicking, performing mobility exercises or reviewing film from previous training sessions."