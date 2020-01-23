It's time for some pursuit races on the nordic ski trails.
The next two competitions for the Prior Lake teams are pursuit, which is a combination of times from the 5,000-meter freestyle and classic races.
The South Suburban Conference Championships are first, an they are Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis starting at 9 a.m.
The Section 1 meet follows, and that is Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Both Prior Lake teams competed in a 1.5-kilometer SSC classic team sprint competition Jan. 22 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. The Laker boys won the the title with 35 points, two better than Eagan.
The Prior Lake girls were third with 32 points, with Rosemount winning (39).
The boys had the top-two finishing teams. Ninth-grader Evan O'Connor and senior Liam Schatzlien won with a time of 31:22, while juniors Gabe Smit and Magnus O'Connor were second (31:32).
Juniors Kyle Nordling and Leo Kampen were 10th (33:53), and juniors Eric Orham and Connor Young were 13th (35:04).
On the girls side, senior Kelly Kero and ninth-grader Sophia Jacobson led the team taking fifth (25:20), while juniors Laura Murr and Katie Nollette were 10th (26:48). Sophomore Kendra Gilbertson and junior Maddie Reckmeyer were13th (28:12), and junior Riley Dahl and senior Bryanne Pinkowski were 17th (29:38).
In the fourth state rankings on skinnyski.com, the Prior Lake boys team stayed in the No. 7 spot and is the only team from the section in the top 10. Eighth-ranked Eastview is the lone team ranked in the girls field in Section 1.
The top two teams from each of the eight sections make the state field, along with the top six skiers in pursuit, who are not on the advancing squads.
This year's state competition is set for Feb. 13 up at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Laker boys were 11th in the state team standings last year and 13th the year before.