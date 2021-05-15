The shot clock debate for Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball could start to heat up again.
The last time the Minnesota State High School League visited the issue was in its June 2019 Board of Directors meeting. It was there, the league voted by a 13-5 margin against adding a 35-second shot clock. Two other prior proposals to add a shot clock failed as well.
However, the National Federation of State High School Associations approved a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball May 12 for the 2022-23 season.
In a statement released by the NFHS, the use of a shot clock is not a mandate. Each of its member states will make their own determination if they want to implement it.
If a state chooses to do so, it will be required to follow NFHS rules which include "displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn." Rules also stipulate there needs to be stopwatch at the scorer's table incase the shot clock malfunctions.
“We provided the committee with a lot of information regarding the shot clock, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states currently using a shot clock,” Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee, said in a press release.
There are eight states that already use a shot clock for high school basketball — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.
More debate?
The approval by the NFHS Board of Directors will likely reopen the issue in many states, including Minnesota, since there are now uniform rules.
Shakopee boys coach Jacob Dammann welcomes the addition of a shot clock.
"I think it would be good for high school basketball," Dammann said. "There are a lot of reasons, but the increase in pace of play, putting more emphasis on skill development and additional coaching strategy are some of the reasons why I would be for it.
"There are a lot of hurdles for actually implementing into competition and I think it is a ways away from being a reality," Dammann added. "But I think it would be good for the game."
Jordan boys coach Matt Urbanek is also in favor of a shot clock.
"I think the shot clock would add a lot to the game," he said. "It would bring in a lot of new strategy and it would encourage a more fast-paced, exciting brand of basketball. I think the biggest change would be at the end of a close game. Teams would be able to play good defense and get the ball back instead of resorting to fouling and a steady stream of free throws."
Two reasons the MSHSL has not adopted a shot clock have been the potential financial and logistical challenges for some school districts. Some districts are already equipped to add a shot clock, but many are not.
Already in use
A 35-second shot clock has been used in some Minnesota holiday tournaments over the years. The MSHSL allows the use of it in the regular season, but the following guidelines must be met:
- The facility at which the game is played has the necessary equipment to allow the use of the clock.
- Both participating teams agree to use the clock.
- Teams and officials are notified at least one week prior to the game. If one of the teams does not consent to the use of the clock, it may not be used.
- Coaches and officials must file a report with the MSHSL office after any game in which a shot clock is used, so that the results can be tracked.
Over the years, there probably have been some games across the state that a shot clock could have impacted the final outcome. The biggest game may have been the boys' Class 4A state semifinals in 2014 between Hopkins and Shakopee.
Tied after regulation, the game went into four overtimes before Hopkins' Amir Coffey made a 50-footer at the buzzer for a 49-46 win.
In three of the four overtimes, the winner of the jump ball, which was Hopkins three times, held the ball for nearly the entire four-minute period with no pressure from the defense.
The reason was to take the last shot of the game; make it for the win, miss it and go to another overtime.
In the fourth overtime, Hopkins won the tip and held the ball before turning it over with six seconds to play. The Sabers turned it over with two seconds left, which led to Coffey's game-winner.
"That game gave Minnesota momentum for the shot clock," Prior Lake boys coach Jon Miller said.
Miller was an assistant coach for Shakopee at that time under Bruce Kugath.
"Having a shot clock gets our kids ready for the shot clock in the college level," Miller said. "The shot clock also changes how we have to coach on both ends of the floor and how to understand shot clock management for each offensive and defensive possession.
"I can't wait until Minnesota implements this rule."