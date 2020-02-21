Payton Bloedow scored 62 goals last spring leading the Prior Lake girls lacrosse team to its first-ever state title.
The junior has been a dominant scorer for the Lakers since she first played on the varsity as an eighth-grader, and her talents have not gone unnoticed.
Bloedow was recently selected as one of the 25 top high school players in the nation to watch in 2020 by US Lacrosse Magazine. There were five players selected from each of the regions; Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and West.
Bloedow was the lone Minnesota selected from the midwest, and the only junior of the five picked.
Bloedow scored 13 of her 62 goals in the state tournament last spring, including six in the title game, a 17-12 victory over Eden Prairie. The Lakers finished the season with a 19-0 record.
As a ninth-grader, Bloedow scored 29 goals had an 9 assists, as Prior Lake finished 15-1 but lost in the Section 6 title game to eventual state champion Apple Valley. She had 32 goals and 13 assists in her first season with the Lakers, helping the team take third at state.
Prior Lake was fifth at state in 2015 and fourth in 2016.
Since 2015, Prior Lake has amassed an incredible 82-10 overall record and a 44-1 mark in the South Suburban Conference. The program has won 36 straight league games.
The Lakers will be the state favorites this spring. Prior Lake will open the season April 16 at Edina.
