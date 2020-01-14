The Prior Lake dance team was in good form Jan. 11 at the Lakeville South Invitational.
The Lakers won the Class 3A high kick competition with three ranking points, which was five better than runner-up Lakeville North. The host Cougars were third (10) in the 11-team field ahead of Maple Grove (10.5) and Centennial (12).
In jazz, Prior Lake finished third with 10 rank points, with Maple Grove taking the top spot (3) and Lakeville North finishing second (6). Centennial was fourth (12), while Chanhassen (15.5) was fifth.
Prior Lake will compete in the Wayzata Invitational Jan. 18. The Section 1AAA competition is Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy.
The Lakers will be trying to get to state in both dances for a third straight season. The top three teams make the Class 3A state field in both jazz and high kick.
This year's competition is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jazz is the first day, and high kick is the second day. Wayzata is the defending champion in both dances.
Prior Lake finished fifth in jazz last year at state and ended up eighth in high kick. The Lakers have been strong in jazz for a while. The team has made state seven straight years and have been in the finals (top six) the last four seasons.
Prior Lake's best finish is fifth, which it also achieved in 2017. The Lakers were sixth at state in both 2018 and 2016, 10th in both 2014 and 2015, and 11th in 2013.
In high kick, Prior Lake's was sixth in 2018 in the program's first-ever state appearance in that dance.