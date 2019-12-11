It's been a tough South Suburban Conference road so far for the Prior Lake girls hockey team.
The Lakers dropped to 0-7 in league play (1-9 overall) with a 4-1 loss at Burnsville Dec. 10 and a 7-2 home setback to Rosemount Dec. 7.
Prior Lake's lone win was 4-3 over New Prague back on Nov. 29. Since then, the team has lost four straight contests by a combined margin of 19-6.
The Lakers are at Eagan Dec. 14 and home to Eastview Dec. 17 in SSC games at 7 p.m. Prior Lake will take on Holy Family on the road Dec. 21 in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 3 p.m.
The Lakers will get some time off over the holiday break before starting the New Year against two top section squads at home: No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie Jan. 2 and Shakopee Jan. 4.
In the loss to Burnsville, the Lakers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal from senior Paige Pavlish. Sophomore Josie Reed had the assist.
The Blaze tied the game with 4:59 left in the period. After a scoreless second frame, Burnsville scored 41 seconds into the third period and tallied twice in the final 5:19 to put the Lakers away.
Senior Bri Elbon started in goal for the Lakers and made 23 saves.
Olivia Hansen got the start in net in the loss to Rosemount, finishing with 18 saves.
Both of Prior Lake's goals came in the first period. It was a 2-2 game after one frame before the Irish took over, scoring three unanswered goals in the second period.
Ninth-grader Brooke Holmes and sophomore Lindsey Grove had the Lakers' goals. Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette picked up an assist.
Guillemette and Pavlish are leading the Lakers through 10 games with 7 points (three goals, four assists). Grove leads in goals scored with four, and sophomore Ryane Kearns has 6 points (two goals, four assists).
Holmes (three goals, two assists) and ninth-grader Lula Swanson (two goals, three assists) each have 5 points.