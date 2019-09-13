Rachel Ring
Rachel had a combined nine kills for Prior Lake in the Lakers' two wins at the Minnesota Southwest Challenge in Marshall Sept. 6-7.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake volleyball team has had a tough first two matches to open the South Suburban Conference season.

The Lakers have dropped them both, including a four-set home lost Sept. 12 to No. 1-ranked Eagan (25-15, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20). Prior Lake opened the SSC season Sept. 10 with a three-set loss at No. 5 Lakeville South.

The Lakers' third conference match is against another highly ranked team, No. 4 Lakeville North. That is scheduled for Sept. 17 at home at 7 p.m.

Four teams from the SSC are ranked, including No. 6 Shakopee, a top Section 2AAA foe.

Prior Lake will compete in the annual Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley Sept. 20-21. The field will be loaded with some of the top programs in the state.

Eagan, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Shakopee, No. 2 Northfield, No. 3 Wayzata, No. 7 East Ridge, No. 8 Moorhead and No. 10 Hopkins are the Class 3A teams in the tourney, along with Eden Prairie, Stillwater, Chaska and Marshall, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A.

The Lakers return to SSC action Sept. 24 at Farmington at 7 p.m.

Prior Lake's final five league matches are at Burnsville Sept. 26, versus Apple Valley Oct. 1, versus Rosemount Oct. 3, at Eastview Oct. 8 and home to Shakopee Oct. 15 to end the regular season.

The Lakers also have a tough non-league match Oct. 7 at No. 9 Champlin Park.

