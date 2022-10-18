Courtney Williams

Senior Courtney Williams was the lone senior defender for Prior Lake this fall as the Lakers finished the season with a 6-9-1 record.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls soccer team opened the season scoring 17 goals in its first three games, all wins.

But from there, the season was a bit of a struggle for the Lakers, including a 2-0 loss to fourth-seeded Shakopee in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Oct. 11. It was the sixth straight loss in the the first round of the playoffs for Prior Lake.

