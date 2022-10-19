The Prior Lake girls soccer team opened the season scoring 17 goals in its first three games, all wins.
But from there, the season was a bit of a struggle for the Lakers, including a 2-1 loss to fourth-seeded Shakopee in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Oct. 11. It was the sixth straight loss in the the first round of the playoffs for Prior Lake.
The Lakers, the No. 5 seed in the section, finished the season with a 6-9-1 overall mark, 2-6-1 in the South Suburban Conference. It was the program's third straight losing season and sixth in the last season years.
Back in 2014, Prior Lake went 13-5-1 and lost 1-0 to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AA title game. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.
Since that season, Prior Lake has a 1-7 playoff record and has averaged just 6.1 wins per year.
There was hope for the Lakers before this season with multiple letter winners back from last year's four-win team, including six seniors.
"We're hoping to finish in the top half of our conference and section, and to build on what we learned last season,” Prior Lake coach Blair Navis said in August.
However, after the 3-0 start, Prior Lake went 3-9-1 in its last 13 games. The Lakers scored just 17 goals in their last 13 games after, and five of those came in a 5-1 conference win versus winless Burnsville Sept. 20.
The good news for Prior Lake next fall is three of its top five goal scorers will be back. Junior Isabelle Ohlmann led the team with 11 goals this fall, while adding two assists.
Senior Reese Weimerskirch finished with six goals, including scoring the lone goal for the Lakers in the playoff loss to Shakopee.
Senior Lauren Carpenter had four goals and three assists on the year. Ninth grader Ellie Ohlmann led the team in assists with five while adding three goals, while sophomore Brooklyn Holmberg ended up with three goals and four assists.
Junior Addyson White had two goals and two assists on the season, while ninth-grader Lilliana Oelrich finished with two goals and an assist.
Seniors Aubrey Carrigan and Izzy Everson, sophomore Maya Carney and ninth grader Breanna Phillips all had one goal.
Prior Lake's other seniors this fall were midfielders Avery Schroeder, Lilly Blotsky and Aubrey Carrigan and defenseman Courtney Williams, who had three assists from the back line. Junior Andrea Reichwald was the Lakers' No. 1 goalie.
So there will be talent back next year for the Lakers to make a bigger jump in the conference and end their playoff losing skid. But Section 2AAA is very strong; it had two ranked teams in the Class 3A top 10 going into the playoffs, No. 4 Minnetonka and No. 9 Chanhassen.
Meanwhile, Eden Prairie and Edina are also in the section field and have a combined 18 section titles since 2002 with Eden Prairie also winning two state titles in that span.
Edina beat Minnetonka in this year's section final Oct. 18, winning 3-0.
Prior Lake has one state appearance in its history and that was in 2002 in Class A. The Lakers joined the top class in soccer at the start of the 2003-04 school year.