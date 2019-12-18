The Prior Lake went through the first half of the South Suburban Conference season without a win.

The Lakers dropped to 0-9 in league play (1-11 overall) with a 4-1 home loss to Eastview Dec. 17. Prior Lake went into the contest off a 5-4 overtime loss at Eagan Dec. 14.

The Lakers will close out 2019 at Holy Family Dec. 21 in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 3 p.m. Prior Lake will get another section opponent to open the New Year taking No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie at home at 7 p.m.

In the loss to Eastview, the Lakers fell behind 3-0 after two periods and couldn't recover. Ninth-grader Lula Swanson had Prior Lake's goal with ninth-grader Nina Winter getting the assist. 

Senior Bri Elbon started in goal and made 24 saves.

Against Eagan, the Lakers scored twice in the final 5:06 of the game, including the tying goal with 40 seconds to play, to send the game into overtime. But the Wildcats scored the game-winner 1:10 into the extra session.

Senior Paige Pavlish had a pair of goals for Prior Lake, while Swanson and ninth-grader Ava Guillemette each had one. Winter, Guilemette, senior Kya Ochsendorf and ninth-grader Brooke Holmes all had one assist.

Elbon finished with 34 saves.

