Another tough season ended for the Prior Lake girls hockey team.
The seventh-seeded Lakers were no match for second-seeded Eden Prairie in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Feb. 7, falling 7-0 on the road.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 3-23 overall mark (1-17 in the South Suburban Conference). It was the program's 10 straight losing season and fourth with 20 or more losses in that span.
Eden Prairie handed the Lakers' their fifth shutout loss of the season. The Eagles also beat Prior Lake 4-1 back on Jan. 2.
In the playoff win, Eden Prairie led 3-0 after the first period and was up 5-0 after two frames. The Eagles outshot the Lakers 41-15.
Prior Lake will lose only three seniors — Paige Pavlish, Kya Ochsendorf and goalie Bri Elbon. So there will be some talent back next year. Elbon made 34 saves in final Lakers' game.
Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette led Prior Lake in points this season with 23 (11 goals, 12 assists). Pavlish finished with 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists), while sophomore Ryane Kearns had 12 (3 goals, 9 assists).
Ninth-grader Lula Swanson had 6 goals and 4 assists, while Oshsendorg had a goal and 10 assists. Ninth-grader Brooke Holmes finished with 3 goals and 6 assists.
Elbon started 23 of the Lakers' 26 games in goal.