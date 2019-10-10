Alex Carlson
Buy Now

Alex Carlson has control of the ball in Prior Lake's 3-1 Section 2AA playoff loss at Shakopee Oct. 8.

 Photo by Todd Ablen

A tough season ended for the Prior Lake boys soccer team Oct. 8.

The seventh-seeded Lakers lost 3-1 at second-seeded Shakopee in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, finishing the season with a 4-12 overall mark (3-6 in the South Suburban Conference).

The Lakers were a young team this fall with just six seniors — Kyle Anderson, Jack Bollinger, Melane Mor, Jonah Reed, Maxwell Emerson and Lucas Pochon. They returned only three varsity regulars from last year.

Prior Lake had a tough time scoring goals all season long, netting just 10 goals in 16 games and getting shut out eight times.

In the loss to Shakopee, Anderson scored on a free kick to tie the game 1-1 in the second half. But the Sabers’ Tyler Grausnick followed with a pair of goals en route to the victory.

Prior Lake went into the playoffs winning its final SSC game Oct. 3. Bollinger had a pair of goals in the Lakers’ 2-1 home win over Rosemount.

Prior Lake’s four wins are the fewest for the program since it joined the top class in 2003. The Lakers had a five-win season in 2015 and seven wins in 2012.

Prior Lake has posted double-digit victories in six of the last nine years and has had a winning record in eight of the last 12 seasons.

Two years ago, Prior Lake beat Chanhassen in the Section 2AA final to earn the program’s first-ever state berth as a Class 2A program. The Lakers’ other state berth came in 2000 in Class A.

Last year, Prior Lake lost in the section semifinals to Minnetonka in a shootout.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you