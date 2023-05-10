Max Anderson

Junior Max Anderson had a goal and an assist in Prior Lake's 9-7 win over Bloomington Jefferson May 4.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team hasn't been three games under the .500 mark since the 2012 season.

The Lakers are off to a 1-4 start this spring, including a 19-12 loss at No. 3-ranked Lakeville North May 9 in South Suburban Conference play, while also dropping out of the state rankings.

