The Prior Lake Jays have hit a rough stretch, losing six straight six games including five in Section 3B standings play.
Prior Lake (11-11 overall) fell 9-7 at home to Shakopee July 21 to drop to 2-9 in the Section 3B standings. The Jays also lost back-to-back games to Eagan — 2-0 on the road July 16 and 11-3 at home July 19 — and had an 11-1 setback at Chaska July 14.
Prior Lake also lost 11-0 at home to Jordan in non-league play July 18.
The Jays are home to Henderson July 24 and will end the regular season versus Victoria in a section game at home July 26. Both start at 7:30 p.m.
The Section 3B playoffs begin Aug. 2. For more information on the postseason, go to http://rvleast.leagues.mnbaseball.org.
In the loss to Chaska, Prior Lake got down 6-0 after four innings and couldn’t recover.
Sam Schlachter took the loss, working four innings and allowing six runs (four earned) while striking out two. Matt Cady pitched two innings of relief, allowing five earned runs.
The Jays’ lone run came in the sixth inning. Mitchell Goodwin drove home Rob Frederick. Prior Lake had just five hits, all singles, with Corey Goodwin finishing 2 for 3.
Jeff Butler and Tommy Keating also had singles.
In the first loss to Eagan, Prior Lake had just four hits, all singles. Three Eagan pitches combined on the four-hitter, striking out 10.
Lawson Zenner took the loss for the Jays, working five innings and allowing two earned runs, while fanning four. TJ Larson tossed three scoreless innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Eagan’s runs came in the fourth and sixth innings.
Butler, Corey Goodwin, Bret Mitchell and Zac Repinski each had hits for the Jays.
In the second game with Eagan, Prior Lake got down 10-3 after six innings and couldn't recover. Cady took the loss, working seven innings and allowing 11 runs (nine earned). Ben Kelsey pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Kelsey also finished 2 for 5 with a double, while Jonesy Buescher was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Zenner also had two hits and an RBI, while Brandt Broderick also drove in a run.
Against Shakopee, the Jays surrendered seven runs in the third inning to trail 7-1. Prior Lake tied it up with five runs in the sixth inning, but the Indians scratched out single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out the win.
Ben Koopman took the loss, tossing 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned). Zenner started and worked four innings, giving up seven runs (six earned), while striking out six.
Broderick got the final out in the top of the ninth with a strikeout.
Frederick led the Jays' offense going 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. Repinski finished 2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Kelsey also had two hits and drove in a run. Cady went 3 for 4, while Buescher had an RBI.