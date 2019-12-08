The Prior Lake boys hockey team earned a tough road split.
Senior Preston Lindholm scored a pair of goal in leading the Lakers to a 3-1 win at Minnetonka Dec. 5 in a battle of Section 2AA foes. Prior Lake followed with a 2-1 setback at No. 3-ranked Rosemount in South Suburban Conference play Dec. 7.
The Lakers (3-2 overall, 0-2 in the SSC) is back on the ice Dec 12 at Burnsville and will play at Eagan Dec. 14 in league games at 7 and 3 p.m., respectively.
Prior Lake returns home Dec. 19 to take on Eastview in SSC action at 7 p.m.
In the win over Minnetonka, Lindholm scored shorthanded 2:02 into the third period to give his team a 2-1 lead. He iced the game with an empty-net goal with nine seconds left. Both of his goals were unassisted.
Sophomore Alex Bump scored in the first period for the Lakers, which tied the game at 1-1. Sophomore Will Schumacher and junior Will Magnuson each had assists on Bump's goal.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee finished with 21 saves in goal for Prior Lake.
In the loss to Rosemount, it was a 1-1 game after the first period. Junior Matt Beaty scored for the Lakers with Bump and Schumacher getting the assists.
The Irish scored 7:07 into the second period to go up a goal, and the Lakers couldn't get the equalizer in the last 28 minutes of action. Boschee finished with 30 saves for Prior Lake.