The Minnesota Baseball Association is "requesting that no games be scheduled or played prior to May 1."
In a statement on mnbaseball.org, the MBA will have board meeting April 18 to discuss the upcoming amateur baseball season.
"Our objective is to not cancel our season, but worse case scenario postpone it to a date that would be permissible in accordance with our governmental and regulatory agencies," the statement said.
"We support the recent guidelines issued by the federal Center for Disease Control and our federal and state governments, recognizing that one of the best ways to reduce the spread of this virus is social distancing and limiting the number of people assembled in close quarters.
"We realize this is frustrating and disruptive to your planning and desire to play baseball this summer. Our hopes are that we will be able to play all or at least part of our season in 2020."
The Dakota-Rice-Scott League, which includes the Prior Lake Mudcats, Shakopee Coyotes and the St. Benedict Saints, has six games scheduled in April, according to the MBA website.