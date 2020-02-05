The Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team dominated the Section 1 meet Feb. 4.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers had four skiers in the top 10 in pursuit en route to winning their third straight title with 388 points. That was 24 better than runner-up Eagan.
Winona/Winona Cotter was third (359), followed by Lakeville (327), Hastings (311), Independent School District 196 (283), Northfield (280) and Burnsville (259).
The top two teams make the state field, along with the top five individuals not on the advancing squads. The state competition is Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Laker boys were 11th in the state team standings last year and 13th the year before.
In the girls competition, Prior Lake just missed a state team spot finishing third out of 10 schools with 324 points. Eastview claimed the crown (363), followed by Rosemount (354).
Lakeville and Hastings were fourth (321) ahead of Northfield (316), Winona/Winona Cotter (303), Burnsville (274), Eagan (216) and New Prague (46).
Junior Magnus O'Connor paved the way for the Laker boys, winning the individual pursuit title with a time of 25.54.4 on the Hyland Park Reserve course in Bloomington. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Junior Tom Beyer and senior Liam Schatzlein were close behind O'Connor, finishing third (25:18.6) and fourth (25:32.6) respectively. Ninth-grader Evan O'Connor finished ninth (25:58.8).
Five skiers count in the team standings. Junior Leo Kampen was the Lakers' No. 5 skier finishing 22nd (28:08.1). Junior Gabe Smit ended up 25th (28:21.2) and junior Kyle Nordling was 37th (30:29.8).
For the Prior Lake girls, ninth-grader Sophia Jacobson led the team with a 15th-place finish (31:26.2). Senior Kelly Kero ended up 18th (31:28.8).
Other finishes for the girls came from junior Katie Nollette (23rd, 32:33.2), junior Laura Murr (24th, 32:48.0), junior Maddie Reckmeyer (26th, 33:14.0), senior Bryanne Pinkowski (33rd, 34:16.3) and sophomore Kendra Gilbertson (40th, 35:45.5).
Magnus O'Connor finished 30th in pursuit at state last year, while Beyer was 59th and Schatzlein took 120th. The three are making their third-career state appearance.
Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral won the boys state team championship last year, while Robbinsdale Armstrong claimed the girls crown.