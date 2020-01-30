The Prior Lake boys nordic ski team took down the competition at the South Suburban Conference Championships Jan. 27.
The Lakers had four skiers in the top 10 in pursuit, which is a combination of times from the 5,000-meter freestyle and classic races, en route to the team crown.
Prior Lake scored 127 points, which was 5 better than Eagan. Lakeville was third (61) ahead of Independent School District 196 (62), Northfield (46) and Burnsville (37).
On the girls side, the Lakers were fourth with 93.5 points. Eastview won (130), while Rosemount was second (125) and Northfield was third (96.5). Lakeville ended up fifth (67), followed by Eagan (60) and Burnsville (57).
Next up for Prior Lake is the Section 1 meet Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The boys team will be seeking a third straight title.
At the SSC Championships, junior Magnus O'Connor topped all pursuit skiers winning with a combined freestyle and classical time of 27.34. Junior Tom Beyer was third (28.01), followed by senior Liam Schatzlien in sixth (28.34) and ninth-grader Evan O'Connor in ninth (29:19).
Juniors Leo Kampen and Gabe Smit were 21st (31:59) and 22nd (32:46), respectively for the Prior Lake, while junior Kyle Nordling was 24th (33:0).
Other finishes for the boys included junior Eric Orham (31st, 34:02), senior Marco Valdivia (33rd, 34:15) and junior Connor Young (35th, 34:44).
For the Laker girls, sophomore Sophia Jacobson led the team taking 10th (34:28). Senior Kelly Kero tied for 14th (35:24), while junior Laura Murr was 17th (35:44).
Other finishes included junior Katie Nollette (25th, 37:43), junior Maddie Reckenmeyer (26th, 37:54), sophomore Kendra Gilbertson (33rd, 39:59), senior Bryanne Pinkowski (35th, 40:12) and junior Riley Dahl (40th, 41:05).
This year's state competition is set for Feb. 13 up at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Laker boys were 11th in the state team standings last year and 13th the year before.
Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral won the boys state team crown last year, while Robbinsdale Armstrong claimed the girls crown.