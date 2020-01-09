The Prior Lake gymnastics team worked on adding difficulty to its routines over the Christmas break.
The hope is that the Lakers scores will go up as they prepare for the Section 2AA meet Feb. 14 in Lakeville.
Prior Lake had its second-best team score of the season Jan. 4 at the Matt Sheka Invitational in New Prague. The Lakers were fifth out of 10 schools with a 133.500 total.
Mankato West won the crown (141.70), followed by Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (140.35), the host Trojans (139.65) and Worthington (138.15).
The Lakers were in South Suburban Conference action Jan. 7 at home versus Eagan finishing a score of 132.150, compared to the Wildcats' 134.800.
Prior Lake is competing in the Lakeville North Invitational Jan. 11 at 11 a.m., and is back in SSC action Jan. 14 at Eastview at 6 p.m.
At the Matt Sheka invite, the Lakers had two gymnasts in the all-around with ninth-grader Alex Burger taking 14th with a score of 33.0 and sophomore Kylie Thompson finishing 21st (31.80).
Burger had the Lakers' highest individual finish taking third on the vault (9.25). Junior Lydia Pavek tied for fourth in that event (9.2), followed by Thompson (T19th, 8.3), sophomore Avery Wild and senior Maddie Tschida (T21st, 8.2) and ninth-grader Isabelle Morgan (T27th, 7.8).
On the uneven bars, Prior Lake was led by ninth-grader Terin Block, who tied for seventh (8.45). Pavek tied for 11th (8.15) ahead of sophomore Mikayla Drentlaw (T19th, 7.55), seventh-grader Megan Downer (T27th, 7.15), sophomore Alanna Pogachnik (T28th, 7.05), Thompson (T30th, 6.85) and Burger (32nd, 6.7).
Burger and eighth-grader Brooke Thompson led the Lakers on the balance beam finishing tied for 11th (8.6). Ninth-grader Megan Sporner tied for 17th (8.1), while Kylie Thompson and Block tied for 19th (7.95). Downer was 26th (7.5), while Pavek was 28th (7.4) and sophomore Sarah Lesser was 29th (7.35).
On the floor exercise, Brooke and Kylie Thompson had the Lakers' top score tying for 15th (8.7). Block tied for 16th (8.6) and Burger tied for 19th (8.45). Drentlaw finished tied for 24th (8.1), while Tschida and Downer tied for 29th (7.85) and Morgan tied for 34th (7.45).
In the meet with Eagan. Burger finished third in the all-around (32.625). She tied for second on the vault (8.825), was fourth on the floor (8.650), sixth on the beam (8.075) and tied for eight on the bars (7.075).
Pavek was also second on the vault (8.825), while Lesser took fourth (8.275). Sporner was fifth (8.225) and Thompson tied for sixth (8.075).
Pavek led the Lakers on the uneven bars taking third (7.9), ahead of Block (4th, 7.75), eighth-grader Sofia Monn (5th, 7.55) and Drentlaw (7th, 7.275).
Kylie Thompson led the way on the beam with a third-place finish (8.725). Block and Brooke Thompson tied for fifth (8.275), and Pavek was eighth (7.8).
Kyile Thompson also led the team on the floor taking second (8.975). Wild and Brooke Thompson tied for seventh (8.275) and Monn was eighth (8.250).