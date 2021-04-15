Twenty Prior Lake High School seniors signed their national letters of intent April 14 in a ceremony at the high school.
Three will compete at the Division I level — Ella Knutson and Mary O'Neil in swimming and Armaan Olson in men's soccer.
Olson is headed to the University of San Diego to compete in the West Coast Conference for the Toreros. Knutson will swim at Eastern Illinois University in the Ohio Valley Conference, while O'Neil will swim in the Summit League for the University of Denver.
Karlie Miller will continue her softball career at the Division II at Southwest Minnesota State University, as will Kate Beer at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
Dustan Green will play Division III baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, while Tommy Mestnik will run track at that same institution. Beau Rabey will play baseball at the same level at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Tanner Newlin and Reid Bowman will both play football at Division III level at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Maddison Blade will play Division III softball at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, while Samantha Meyer will compete in women's soccer at that level at Augsburg University.
Abby Kuboushek, Emily Johnson and Tatum Brostrom will play women's basketball in Division III at the College of St. Benedict, St. Catherine University and Gustavus Adolphus, respectively. Ellen Beck will also be attending Gustavus Adolphus to play women's soccer.
Isabella Westerom will play Division III volleyball at Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin, while Brandon Hough will be on the men's soccer field at that same level in the same state at Edgewood College in Madison.
Connor Wietgrefe and Lance Goeschel will each play baseball in Iowa at North Iowa Area and Southeastern Community Colleges, respectively.