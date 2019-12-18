The Prior Lake girls basketball team won its first South Suburban Conference game in dramatic fashion.
The next two league contests didn't go the Lakers' way. Prior Lake lost 84-64 at Lakeville North Dec. 13 and 64-56 at No. 8-ranked Rosemount Dec. 17 to drop to 2-5 overall.
The Lakers opened the conference season Dec. 10 with a 65-64 victory over Eagan, getting a 3-pointer from senior Haidyn Pitsch in the final moments of the game to pull out the victory.
Pitsch led Prior Lake in the loss to Lakeville North with 22 points and had 14 against Rosemount. Pitsch has been in double figures in all seven of the Lakers' games, leading the team at 17.9 points per game.
Prior Lake will end 2019 in the St. Olaf Showcase Dec. 26-27 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, playing the host Raiders the first day and St. Peter the next. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Prior Lake will open the New Year at home in SSC play versus Apple Valley Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.
Against Rosemount, Junior Tatum Brostom led the Lakers with 16 points, while junior Emily Kulstad scored 10. Junior Chanel Kallevig chipped in 7 points and Kate Trachsel had 6.
In the loss to Lakeville North, Prior Lake got down 47-31 in the first half and couldn't recover. Kulstad scored 14 points, while junior Ellie Albrecht had 11, and Brostrom scored 10. Kallevig finished with 7.
Prior Lake follows the Apple Valley game with a pair of road games against New Prague Jan. 2 and SSC-rival Shakopee Jan. 7.
The Sabers will be the Lakers' second game against a Section 2AAAA team. Prior Lake fell 85-57 at Eden Prairie Dec. 3.