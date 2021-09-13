The Prior Lake football team has had two different results to open the season.
The No. 9-ranked Lakers had 451 yards of total offense Sept. 2 in their season opener, winning 49-0 at Hopkins. Prior Lake stayed on the road Sept. 10 and had trouble slowing down No. 6 Shakopee.
The Sabers rushed for 418 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-27 victory over the Lakers.
Shakopee snapped a seven-game losing skid to Prior Lake. The last time the Sabers beat the Lakers was back in 2009 in the now-defunct Missota Conference, winning 37-21.
Prior Lake got off to a tough start in the most recent contest, falling behind 21-7. Then it got worse right before the half as Shakopee picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown with four seconds left before the break.
The Lakers scored three touchdowns in the second half, but the Sabers answered all three of them with a touchdown of their own.
Junior Joey Krouse scored two of Prior Lake's touchdowns. He caught five passes for 133 yards. Senior quarterback Kyle Haas finished 8 of 17 for 164 yards and two scores.
Junior Grayson Spronk led Prior Lake on the ground with 74 yards and a touchdown, while senior Ryan Horejsi had 20 yards rushing and a score.
On defense, senior Ryan Schultze led the Lakers in tackles with seven, while junior Aidan McGowan and senior Carter Berggren had six apiece and junior Martin Owusu had five.
In beating Hopkins, Prior Lake led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the break.
Krouse had his first 100-yard receiving game, catching four balls for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Haas finished 6 of 9 or 113 yards and two scores, while adding a 1-yard scoring run.
Spronk led the Lakers on the ground with 11 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Senior Cooper Busch had six carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Horejsi had eight rushes for 48 yards and a score.
Senior Cole Edwards led Prior Lake in tackles with five, while McGowan had four and Schultze and Breggren each had three. Seniors Matt Nelson and Joseph Lujan both had a sack.
Junior Logan Lehrer went 7 for 7 on his extra points against Hopkins for the Lakers and was 3 for 3 against Shakopee.
Prior Lake follows the Shakopee game with a home contest versus Edina and a road game at Lakeville North. The next three contests look to be even tougher — versus No. 1 Eden Prairie Oct. 1 and at No. 2 Lakeville South Oct. 7 and home to No. 4 Rosemount Oct. 14.
Prior Lake ends the regular season Oct. 20 at Park. The Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 29.