The Prior Lake boys soccer team is off to a slow start, getting shut out in its first two games.
The Lakers opened the season with a 1-0 home loss to Bloomington Jefferson Aug. 24 and followed a 4-0 setback on the road to No. 1-ranked Edina Aug. 27. Both teams are Section 2AA foes.
Prior Lake will get another tough challenge in its third game Aug. 31 at No. 5 Wayzata at noon. The South Suburban Conference season starts Sept. 5 at No. 3 Eastview at 7 p.m.
The Lakers’ second SSC game is at Lakeville South Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., before the team returns home Sept. 12 to take on Eagan in league action at 5:30 p.m.
That’s plenty of tough games for Prior Lake, which opened the season ranked No. 7 in the state. But don’t expect the Lakers to panic after their two losses. Coach Mike Shebuski has built a strong program, and last year’s team was hit hard by graduation.
The Lakers have only three varsity regulars from last season’s 10-win squad, seniors Kyle Anderson and Jack Bollinger and junior Armaan Olson. It could take Prior Lake some time to get in sync.
Don’t be surprised if the Lakers are peaking come playoff time. Over the years, Shebuski usually has his team playing its best in the postseason.
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA title in 2017, earning the program’s first state berth as a Class 2A program.
Section 2AA is one of the strongest in the state. It also includes No. 2 Minnetonka, the defending champion.
Jefferson and Eden Prairie are always strong teams, and Chanhassen was the section runner-up to Prior Lake in 2017.
Shakopee and Chaska are also in the field and are capable of pulling off a playoff upset.