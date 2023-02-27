Lakers State

Seniors Aidan McGowan (left) and Alan Koehler qualified for state for Prior Lake at the Section 2AAA individual tournament Feb. 25.

 Twitter photo by @PLHS_Wrestling

Alan Koehler cleared the first hurdle in his attempt to win a record three state titles.

The senior on the Prior Lake wrestling team pinned down the 126-pound Section 2AAA title Feb. 25 at Lakeville North to earn a spot in the Class 3A state individual tournament, which is March 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

