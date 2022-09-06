The Prior Lake cross country teams were off and running Sept. 2, but for only two miles.
The Lakers' season began in the Irish Invitational in Rosemount, where the fourth-ranked girls squad finished second in the team standings out of 13 schools with 81 points.
St. Paul Highland Park ran away with the title with four runners in the top five, finishing with 22 points. Eden Prairie ended up third (138), followed by No. 12 Stillwater (149) and Osceloa, Wisconsin (180).
On the boys side, Prior Lake had only three runners in the varsity race where five are needed for a team score. Third-ranked Rosemount won the title (55), followed by No. 4 Mounds View (77) and No. 10 Eden Prairie (85).
Hootie Hage had the best finish for either Prior Lake team. The junior finished third overall with a time of 10:02.33.
Hage is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A state individual rankings.
Ninth-grader Ledger Sears and senior James Piper also competed in the varsity race for the Laker boys, finishing 108th (12:13.09) and 113th (12:19.13), respectively.
For Prior Lake girls, ninth-grader Sara Gatony led the team taking eighth overall with a time of 12:31.32, while ninth-grader Isabelle Reinders was 12th (12:37.62) and sophomore Layla Vennink ended up 19th (12:48.92).
Sophomore Maggie Hoen finished 21st (12:49.59) for the Lakers, followed by ninth-grader Keeley Mohling in 29th (12:56.66), ninth-grader Talia Bushman in 30th (12:59.85) and sophomore Sophia Basile in 35th (13:14.13).
Both Laker teams will be on the same course again Sept. 16 for the 5,000-meter Lakeville North Applejack Invitational at Steve Michaud Park.
The South Suburban Conference Championships are set for Oct. 14 at Eagan High School. The Section 2AAA meet is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.