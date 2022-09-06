The Prior Lake cross country teams were off and running Sept. 2, but for only two miles.

The Lakers' season began in the Irish Invitational in Rosemount, where the fourth-ranked girls squad finished second in the team standings out of 13 schools with 81 points.

