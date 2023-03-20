Brooke Holmes

Senior Brooke Holmes (left), a standout for the Prior Lake softball team, was named the Lakers' Athena Award winner.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Whether it's on the ice or on the diamond, Brooke Holmes has enjoyed her fair share of success at Prior Lake.

The senior was named the Lakers' Athena Award winner, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete. Holmes will receive her award at the 51st annual banquet May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events