Whether it's on the ice or on the diamond, Brooke Holmes has enjoyed her fair share of success at Prior Lake.
The senior was named the Lakers' Athena Award winner, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete. Holmes will receive her award at the 51st annual banquet May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
"It is truly an honor to win this award in a school with so many successful female athletes and sports teams," Holmes said. "To be recognized as one of the best in my class makes me so grateful for the people who got me here, and have supported me throughout my high school athletics journey.
"I'm forever thankful that my peers, coaches, and advisors voted for me to receive the Athena Award and see me as someone who made an impact in this school," Holmes added. "Prior Lake will forever be my home and I will always cherish the memories and opportunities that have come from being a female athlete."
Holmes is hoping this spring there will be a few more lasting memories. Can she help the Prior Lake softball team get back to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2013?
Holmes is a two-sport standout for the Lakers. She was one of the top scorers on the girls hockey team this past winter, helping Prior Lake to their first winning season since 2010.
The Lakers finished with a 14-12-1 overall record, while Holmes was second on the team in assists with 22 and third in points with 31.
Holmes will play Division II softball next fall at the St. Cloud State University. She trains in softball year-round, but she said playing hockey has made her better athlete.
"Playing hockey during the offseason allowed me to stay in shape and train different muscles of my body since the muscle groups used in both sports are highly different," Holmes said. "Not only does it keep me in shape, it helps grow my mental game and I can develop all aspects of my game.
"I still train for softball in the offseason, so I simultaneously improve my skills in softball and hockey," Holmes added. "I play softball all year-round, and throughout the summer and the fall I'm playing every weekend, so the transition into hockey season also gives me a break from the constant tournament weekends."
Holmes is the Lakers' starting shortstop and has been one of the team's top hitters. Prior Lake finished 14-9 overall last spring under first-year coach Erika Smyth, going 1-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
That team had six seniors, but Holmes believes there's talent back to make a run at both the South Suburban Conference and Section 2AAAA titles.
"The core of our team is returning varsity athletes from last year and the new additions that we made will make a huge impact," said Holmes, a team captain. "I believe that we will be a competitive force no matter who the opponent is.
"With the leadership from our coaching staff and drive to win from the athletes, I think that we can make a push for finishing higher than we ever have," Holmes added. "We have all the aspects that are needed, and we will only continue to grow as a team as the season proceeds. I'm looking forward to seeing the success that comes for our Lakers team this spring."