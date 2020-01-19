The Prior Lake boys hockey team is in position to win its third South Suburban Conference title in five years.
The Lakers ran their unbeaten streak to seven straight games Jan. 18 with a 5-3 win at Farmington. They went into the contest off of a 5-2 victory at Lakeville North Jan. 16.
Prior Lake (11-4-3 overall, 6-3-2 in the SSC) is in second place in the conference with No. 3-ranked Rosemount in first (8-2). The Lakers are home to the Irish Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
Rosemount beat the Lakers 2-1 back on Dec. 7.
Prior Lake follows with SSC games at home versus Eagan Jan. 25 and at Eastview Feb. 1 at 7 and 6 p.m., respectively.
In the win over Farmington, the Lakers scored four goals in the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit. Prior Lake scored three goals in the first 5:49 of the final frame and took a 5-2 lead when senior Colin Tushie scored at the 12:27 mark.
Tushie finishes with two goals, as did junior Matt Beaty. Sophomore Will Schumacher had one goal.
Seniors Sam Emmerich and Preston Lindholm both had two assists, while juniors Will Magnuson and Aidan Emerson, seniors Nick Speltz and Beau Kennedy each had one assist.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee finished with 22 saves. He made 24 stops in beating Lakeville North.
Senior Parker Long and sophomore Alex Bump each had a goal and an assist for the Lakers. Tushie, Beaty and Schumacher also scored.
Emmerich, Lindholm, senior Hunter Lincoln and sophomore Jackson Anderson all had one assist.
Prior Lake has a big road game Feb. 4 at Holy Family. The Fire (10-7) are a Section 2AA foe and win there by the Lakers would almost certainly lock up no worse than the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Prior Lake's final three regular season games are SSC ones — at Shakopee Feb. 6, versus No. 9 Lakeville South Feb. 8 and at Apple Valley Feb. 13.
Top-ranked Eden Prairie (13-2-1) is a lock for a top-two seed in the Section. Minnetonka (9-8) and Chaska (7-8-1) are in the hunt for a top four spot.
Other teams in the field include Chanhassen (6-10), Shakopee (4-11-1) and New Prague (4-10-3).
Prior Lake 4-1 against section teams so far with wins over Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Shakopee and the loss to Chaska.