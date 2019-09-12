The Professional Bull Riders Association will take over the Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time in 13 years.
The Minneapolis Invitational, Elite Unleash The Beast, the 24th stop on the PBR series, is set for Oct. 4-5. It will feature the top 35 bull riders in the world squaring off in eight-second confrontations against some of the rankest bulls on the planet.
The event will also showcase a special round where the world’s top 15 riders and event’s top 15 bulls will go head-to-head for additional money and points. The Mini-Bull Riders will also hold their nightly exhibitions.
Coming to Minneapolis are four PBR World Champions: Jess Lockwood (2017), the youngest rider in history to be crowned the planet’s best bull rider at age 20; Cooper Davis (2016); J.B. Mauney (2015, 2013); and Silvano Alves (2014, 2012, 2011).
For more on the event and on the PBR, go to pbr.com.