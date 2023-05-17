The Prior Lake baseball team is starting to lose its grip on a home game to start the Section 2AAAA tournament.
The Lakers dropped three of five South Suburban Conferences, including a 7-0 loss May 16 at rival Shakopee, a section foe. Prior Lake went into the game off a pair of wins — 11-3 over Burnsville May 11 and 6-3 at No. 5-ranked Eastview May 10.
The Lakers (6-8 overall, 5-8 in the SSC) will need a strong finish to secure a home game to open the postseason, which starts May 26.
Chanhassen (11-4), Minnetonka (9-5) and Shakopee (9-6) look locked into a top-four seed, while Chaska (8-6), Eden Prairie (7-7), Waconia (4-11) and Bloomington Jefferson (5-9) round out the field.
Prior Lake has only played Shakopee from the section, also losing to the Sabers 5-1 back on April 24.
In the second game with Shakopee, the Lakers managed just two hits, a double from junior Hayden Anthony and a single from Matthew Johnson. Shakopee led 2-0 after three innings, before scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open.
Junior Hudson Johnson took the loss, working five innings and allowing two unearned runs with five strikeouts. Senior Blake Helberg allowed two unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning, while junior Benton Blattner gave up three runs in one-third of an inning.
In the win over Burnsville, Prior Lake jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings and rolled from there. Sophomore Nikhil Kandi led the offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Senior Cole Sprecher also doubled, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while junior Linus Fleek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Senior Noah Slates also went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Anthony ended up 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Prior Lake, while junior Jackson Golberg was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Matthew Johnson also drove in a run.
Senior Joe Stelzig worked six inning for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out nine. Junior Greg Schonhoff pitched one relief inning, giving up one run.
In beating Eastview, Prior Lake led 4-0 after four innings and held on from there. Junior Hudson Johnson struck out 10 in six innings of work, allowing one unearned run. Helberg allowed two unearned runs in one inning.
Fleek sparked the offense, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Jaxson Barrett also doubled, finishing 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Matthew Johnson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Prior Lake will end the regular season May 24 with a league game at Apple Valley. The section tourney runs through June 5 with the title game. Chanhassen is the defending champion.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament will be June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.