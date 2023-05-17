Nikhil Kandi

Sophomore Nikhil Kandi went 2 for 4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in Prior Lake's 11-3 home win over Burnsville May 11.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

The Prior Lake baseball team is starting to lose its grip on a home game to start the Section 2AAAA tournament.

The Lakers dropped three of five South Suburban Conferences, including a 7-0 loss May 16 at rival Shakopee, a section foe. Prior Lake went into the game off a pair of wins — 11-3 over Burnsville May 11 and 6-3 at No. 5-ranked Eastview May 10.

