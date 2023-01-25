The Prior Lake boys basketball team picked up arguably its best win of the season Jan. 21.

Four Lakers were in double figures, led by senior Joe Ofori's 19 points, in a 69-68 win over No. 9-ranked Farmington in South Suburban Conference play. The win snapped a two-game slide, but the momentum didn't last too long.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events